$360,889+ tax & licensing
2023 Ferrari Portofino
M
2023 Ferrari Portofino
M
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$360,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nero Daytona
- Interior Colour Nero
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBPA96829
- Mileage 142 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the breathtaking Ferrari Portofino M in sleek Nero Daytona with luxurious Nero Leather Interior. This stunning model boasts a wealth of enhancements including Magnaride Dual Mode Suspension System, Ventilated Full Electric System, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone, Surround View, and HIFI Premium Sound System among other premium options. Equipped with striking 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Rims and Squared Pattern Style Seats, this vehicle is in pristine condition with LOW KMS and is BC LOCAL! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911