Experience the breathtaking Ferrari Portofino M in sleek Nero Daytona with luxurious Nero Leather Interior. This stunning model boasts a wealth of enhancements including Magnaride Dual Mode Suspension System, Ventilated Full Electric System, Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser, Carbon Fibre Driver Zone, Surround View, and HIFI Premium Sound System among other premium options. Equipped with striking 20-inch Forged Dark Painted Rims and Squared Pattern Style Seats, this vehicle is in pristine condition with LOW KMS and is BC LOCAL! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2023 Ferrari Portofino

142 KM

$360,889

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ferrari Portofino

M

2023 Ferrari Portofino

M

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$360,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142KM
VIN ZFF02RPA8P0296829

  • Exterior Colour Nero Daytona
  • Interior Colour Nero
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA96829
  • Mileage 142 KM

HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Electrochromic rearview mirror

Surround View
Embroidered Prancing Horse on Headrest
Drivers and Passengers Footrest in Aluminum
Carbon Fiber Driver Zone + Steering Wheel w/ LEDS
Dashboard Inserts in Carbon Fiber
HIFI Premium Sound System
Carbon Fiber Central Tunnel
Carbon Fiber Cup Holder
Magnaride Dual Mode Suspension System
Exterior Sill Kick in Carbon Fibre
Colour Upon Request For Special Contrasting Stitching
Foldable Rear Seat Backrests
Passenger Display
Carbon Fiber Rear Diffuser
Carbon Fibre Front Airvents
Black Ceramic Exhaust Pipes
20inch Forged Dark Painted Rims
Brake Calipers in Gold Colour
Carbon Fiber Rear Air Ducts
Front Grill w/ Dark Edges
Carbon Fiber Front Spoiler
Scuderia Ferrari Shields On
Neck Warmer
Dedication Plate in Silver
Ventilated Full-Electric Seats
Squared Pattern Style Seats
Adaptive Frontlight System with SBL Function

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$360,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Ferrari Portofino