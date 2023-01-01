Menu
The Genesis GV80 is a luxury SUV from the South Korean automaker Genesis, which is the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai. The Prestige trim is often the top-tier offering, incorporating a range of premium features and materials. This may include high-quality leather upholstery, advanced safety features, and advanced technology options.: The AWD system enhances traction and stability, especially in challenging road conditions.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2023 Genesis GV80

8,417 KM

$82,889

+ tax & licensing
2023 Genesis GV80

3.5T Prestige 5P AWD

2023 Genesis GV80

3.5T Prestige 5P AWD

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$82,889

+ taxes & licensing

8,417KM
Used
VIN KMUHCESC1PU113499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Uni White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA13499
  • Mileage 8,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$82,889

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Genesis GV80