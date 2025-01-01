$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Venue
FWD Preferred
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Intense Blue Met
- Interior Colour Black Stitched Cloth
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,619 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 8.0" Infotainment Display, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, and much more! This Stunning 2023 Hyundai Venue FWD Preferred comes in Intense Blue Metallic with a Black Stitched Cloth Interior! One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
