Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 8.0" Infotainment Display, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, and much more! This Stunning 2023 Hyundai Venue FWD Preferred comes in Intense Blue Metallic with a Black Stitched Cloth Interior! One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Hyundai Venue

61,619 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Hyundai Venue

FWD Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
12667779

2023 Hyundai Venue

FWD Preferred

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,619KM
VIN KMHRC8A35PU259975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Intense Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black Stitched Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,619 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Blind Spot Warning Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 8.0" Infotainment Display, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 1st Row Power Glass Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, and much more! This Stunning 2023 Hyundai Venue FWD Preferred comes in Intense Blue Metallic with a Black Stitched Cloth Interior! One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 66,305 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus LX 570 8A for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 Lexus LX 570 8A 66,628 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S 11,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Hyundai Venue