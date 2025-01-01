Menu
12930806

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
85,771KM
VIN KNDPVCAF3P7065317

  • Exterior Colour Fusion Black
  • Interior Colour Synthetic Leather - Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA65317
  • Mileage 85,771 KM

Highly Equipped with a Rear View Camera, Wireless Phone Charging, Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Much More! 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD comes in Fusion Black with a Black Synthetic Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Sunroof

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Ventilated Front Seats
Wireless Phone Charging

Bluetooth

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning

SMART KEY
blindspot detection
Autonomous Emergency Braking
Apple Carplay/ Android Auto
Synthetic Leather - Black
Automatic 8-Speed AWD - Automatic
Front and rear USB ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

