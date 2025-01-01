$31,334+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
EX Premium AWD
$31,334
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Fusion Black
- Interior Colour Synthetic Leather - Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA65317
- Mileage 85,771 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with a Rear View Camera, Wireless Phone Charging, Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Much More! 2023 Kia Sportage EX Premium AWD comes in Fusion Black with a Black Synthetic Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
