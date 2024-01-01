Menu
Presenting the 2023 Lexus RZ 450e in Cloudburst Grey with a Black Leather Interior. Equipped with several luxurious options including: Luxury Package, Fixed Glass Panoramic Moonroof, Power Back Door with Kick Sensor, Driver Memory Seat, Ventilated Front Seats, Panoramic View Monitor, Single Shadow Ambient Lighting and much more! This Vehicle has One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims. This is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Lexus RZ

11,539 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus RZ

450e

12001285

2023 Lexus RZ

450e

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,539KM
VIN JTJAAAAB0PA004185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cloudburst Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 11,539 KM

Vehicle Description

