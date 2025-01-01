Menu
Presenting this Electrifying 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB350 4MATIC SUV, finished in Cosmos Black Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This vehicle comes highly equipped with Premium Package, Night Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Adjustable Daming Suspension, 8-Way Power Front Seats with 3 Memory Settings, a 10.25” Infotainment Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a Rear View Camera, Automatic Parking Assist, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control and Much More! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB350

24,775 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB350

4MATIC SUV (BEV)

12216642

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQB350

4MATIC SUV (BEV)

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,775KM
VIN W1N9M1DB2PN048568

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24,775 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

