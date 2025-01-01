Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Weissach Package, Front Axle Lifting System, Sport Chrono Package including Preparation for Lap Trigger, Light Design Package, LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fibre, Door Pull Loops in Racing Yellow, Seat Belts in Racing Yellow and much more! This 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS comes in Racing Yellow with a Leather/Race-Tex Interior in Black with Arctic Grey Stitching and Weissach Package Accents! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

800 KM

$281,239

+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

GT4 RS

12475207

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman

GT4 RS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$281,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
800KM
VIN WP0AE2A82PS281092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Racing Yellow
  • Interior Colour Lthr/RaceTex Int Blk w/ Arctic Grey Stitch Weissac
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA81092
  • Mileage 800 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Weissach Package, Front Axle Lifting System, Sport Chrono Package including Preparation for Lap Trigger, Light Design Package, LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fibre, Door Pull Loops in Racing Yellow, Seat Belts in Racing Yellow and much more! This 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS comes in Racing Yellow with a Leather/Race-Tex Interior in Black with Arctic Grey Stitching and Weissach Package Accents! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Fire Extinguisher
Bose Surround Sound System
Smoking Package
Light Design Package
Instrument Dials in White
Front Axle Lifting System
Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
Steering Column Casing Leather
Wheels Painted in Satin Black
Automatically Dimming Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor
LED HEADLIGHTS W/PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Weissach Package
Sport Chrono Package incl. Preparation for Lap Trigger
Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fibre
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber, Illuminated
PORSCHE CREST ON STORAGE COMPARTMENT LID RACE-TEX
PREPARATION FOR PORSCHE DASH CAM
SUN VISORS IN RACE-TEX
BRAKE CALIPERS PAINTED IN GLOSS BLACK
DOOR PULL LOOPS IN RACING YELLOW
20" 718 Cayman GT4 RS Forged Magnesium Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$281,239

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche 718 Cayman