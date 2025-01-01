$281,239+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche 718 Cayman
GT4 RS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$281,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Racing Yellow
- Interior Colour Lthr/RaceTex Int Blk w/ Arctic Grey Stitch Weissac
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA81092
- Mileage 800 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Weissach Package, Front Axle Lifting System, Sport Chrono Package including Preparation for Lap Trigger, Light Design Package, LED Headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, Window Triangle Trims in Carbon Fibre, Door Pull Loops in Racing Yellow, Seat Belts in Racing Yellow and much more! This 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS comes in Racing Yellow with a Leather/Race-Tex Interior in Black with Arctic Grey Stitching and Weissach Package Accents! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
604-530-8911