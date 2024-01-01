Menu
Account
Sign In
This 911 Sport Classic is number 0445 of the limited production run of 1,250 units. Finished in Sport Grey Metallic with the Heritage Design Package, it features a classic Black exterior accented with a Silver trim package, enhancing its timeless appeal. Additionally, it is equipped with a premium Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and numerous other exceptional features and much more!!. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all preowned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche 911

204 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche 911

Sport Classic

Watch This Vehicle
12001294

2023 Porsche 911

Sport Classic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
204KM
VIN WP0AG2A99PS252062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Heritage Design Package - Classic in Black
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 204 KM

Vehicle Description

This 911 Sport Classic is number 0445 of the limited production run of 1,250 units. Finished in Sport Grey Metallic with the Heritage Design Package, it features a classic Black exterior accented with a Silver trim package, enhancing its timeless appeal. Additionally, it is equipped with a premium Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and numerous other exceptional features and much more!!. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all preowned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic 204 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan 4S 25,669 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lexus RZ 450e for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Lexus RZ 450e 11,539 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche 911