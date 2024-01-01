$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche 911
Sport Classic
2023 Porsche 911
Sport Classic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sport Grey Met
- Interior Colour Heritage Design Package - Classic in Black
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 204 KM
Vehicle Description
This 911 Sport Classic is number 0445 of the limited production run of 1,250 units. Finished in Sport Grey Metallic with the Heritage Design Package, it features a classic Black exterior accented with a Silver trim package, enhancing its timeless appeal. Additionally, it is equipped with a premium Burmester High-End Surround Sound System and numerous other exceptional features and much more!!. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all preowned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911