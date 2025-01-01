$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
- Interior Colour Lthr Int in Blk w/ Fab Seat Centers and GT Silver
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 6,092 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW! Highly Equipped with Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Aurum, Seat Belts in Silver Grey, Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor, Storage Package, Ambient Lighting Plus, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake w/ Calipers in Gloss Black, Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Roof Lining in Race-Tex, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This Immaculate 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pkg Comes in a Agate Grey Met with Black w/ Fab Seat Centers and GT Silver Leather Interior! LOCAL BC UNIT! This vehicle has been meticulosly kept by One Previous Owner with NO Reported Claims or Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
