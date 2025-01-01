Menu
Account
Sign In
LIKE NEW! Highly Equipped with Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Aurum, Seat Belts in Silver Grey, Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor, Storage Package, Ambient Lighting Plus, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake w/ Calipers in Gloss Black, Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Roof Lining in Race-Tex, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This Immaculate 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pkg Comes in a Agate Grey Met with Black w/ Fab Seat Centers and GT Silver Leather Interior! LOCAL BC UNIT! This vehicle has been meticulosly kept by One Previous Owner with NO Reported Claims or Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche 911

6,092 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche 911

GT3 Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12625554

2023 Porsche 911

GT3 Touring Pkg

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12625554
  2. 12625554
  3. 12625554
  4. 12625554
  5. 12625554
  6. 12625554
  7. 12625554
  8. 12625554
  9. 12625554
  10. 12625554
  11. 12625554
  12. 12625554
  13. 12625554
  14. 12625554
  15. 12625554
  16. 12625554
  17. 12625554
  18. 12625554
  19. 12625554
  20. 12625554
  21. 12625554
  22. 12625554
  23. 12625554
  24. 12625554
  25. 12625554
  26. 12625554
  27. 12625554
  28. 12625554
  29. 12625554
  30. 12625554
  31. 12625554
  32. 12625554
  33. 12625554
  34. 12625554
  35. 12625554
  36. 12625554
  37. 12625554
  38. 12625554
  39. 12625554
  40. 12625554
  41. 12625554
  42. 12625554
  43. 12625554
  44. 12625554
  45. 12625554
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
6,092KM
VIN WP0AC2A96PS270868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Lthr Int in Blk w/ Fab Seat Centers and GT Silver
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 6,092 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW! Highly Equipped with Motorsport Stripe Decal on Top in Aurum, Seat Belts in Silver Grey, Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor, Storage Package, Ambient Lighting Plus, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake w/ Calipers in Gloss Black, Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Roof Lining in Race-Tex, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This Immaculate 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Pkg Comes in a Agate Grey Met with Black w/ Fab Seat Centers and GT Silver Leather Interior! LOCAL BC UNIT! This vehicle has been meticulosly kept by One Previous Owner with NO Reported Claims or Accidents! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2015 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 4MATIC Coupe 68,889 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2013 BMW 650i xDrive Gran Coupe 92,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Macan 31,541 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche 911