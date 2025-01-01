Menu
Fully Loaded with a Carbon Fibre Roof, Front PPF, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes w/ Gloss Black Calipers, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package, Front Axle Lift System, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black Incl. PDLS+, Chrono Package w/ Lap Trigger Preparation, Exclusive Design Taillights, Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Ambient Lighting Plus, BOSE Surround Sound System, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Wheels Painted in Satin Black, Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White, Park Assist (Rear) and much more! 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 finished in Black with a Black Leather and RaceTex Interior featuring GT Silver accents! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) for added peace of mind. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2023 Porsche 911

4,042 KM

$326,239

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche 911

GT3

12930812

2023 Porsche 911

GT3

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$326,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
4,042KM
VIN WP0AC2A95PS270036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr and RaceTex w/ GT Silver
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 4,042 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Smoking Package
Wheels Painted in Satin Black
Rear Side Panel Stitching in Deviated Thread
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
Center Console Lid Stitching in Deviated Thread
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN TAILLIGHTS
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake w/ Calipers in Gloss Black
Automatically Dimming Mirrors with Integrated Rain Sensor
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP
Carbon Fibre Roof
Pedals and Footrest Aluminum
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN WHITE
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
Exterior Mirror w/ Upper Trims in Carbon Fibre
Extended Range Fuel Tank, 90l
Colour Selection for Stitching in Deviated Thread
DEVIATED STITCHING INTERIOR PACKAGE
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
CHRONO STOPWATCH DIAL IN WHITE
Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package
Steering Column Casing in Leather i.c.w Manual Steering Column
Stitching of Dashboard in Deviated Thread
Stitching Knee Pad w/ Deviating Thread
Stitching of Door w/ Deviating Thread
Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre
Sun Visors Race-Tex
Park Assist (Rear)
Chrono Package with Preparation for Lap Trigger
Protective Film (Front)
Center Console Lid in Race-Tex with Porsche Crest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$326,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche 911