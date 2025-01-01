$326,239+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche 911
GT3
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$326,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black Lthr and RaceTex w/ GT Silver
- Body Style Coupe
- Mileage 4,042 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully Loaded with a Carbon Fibre Roof, Front PPF, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes w/ Gloss Black Calipers, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) w/ Memory Package, Front Axle Lift System, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black Incl. PDLS+, Chrono Package w/ Lap Trigger Preparation, Exclusive Design Taillights, Extended Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Ambient Lighting Plus, BOSE Surround Sound System, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Wheels Painted in Satin Black, Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White, Park Assist (Rear) and much more! 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 finished in Black with a Black Leather and RaceTex Interior featuring GT Silver accents! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) for added peace of mind. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Additional Features
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911