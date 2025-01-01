$166,239+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 Coupe (992)
2023 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 Coupe (992)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$166,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
- Interior Colour Graphite Blue Lthr w/ Chalk Stitching
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA05485
- Mileage 26,428 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Sport Package, Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), Sport Exhaust System with High-Gloss Black Tailpipes, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package, Surround View, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Ventilated Front Seats and much more! 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992) is finished in Arctic Grey with a Graphite Blue Leather Interior featuring Chalk Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
604-530-8911