2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992) is finished in Arctic Grey with a Graphite Blue Leather Interior featuring Chalk Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2023 Porsche 911

26,428 KM

$166,239

+ taxes & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

26,428KM
VIN WP0AA2A99PS205485

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
  • Interior Colour Graphite Blue Lthr w/ Chalk Stitching
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA05485
  • Mileage 26,428 KM

Highly Equipped with Sport Package, Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Burmester High-End Surround Sound System, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+), Sport Exhaust System with High-Gloss Black Tailpipes, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats with Memory Package, Surround View, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Ventilated Front Seats and much more! 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Coupe (992) is finished in Arctic Grey with a Graphite Blue Leather Interior featuring Chalk Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

SPORT PACKAGE
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Sport Chrono Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Crest on Front Headrests
Sportdesign Package
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Seat Belts in Chalk
Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Black (High-Gloss)
WHEELS PAINTED IN JET BLACK METALLIC
Electric folding exterior mirrors
PORSCHE DYNAMIC LIGHT SYSTEM PLUS (PDLS+)
20inch/21inch Carrera S Wheels
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)
EXTERIOR MIRRORS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory PKG
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
INTERIOR TRIM INLAYS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
MODEL DESIGNATION STRIPE DECAL ON SIDE IN BLACK
Premium Package 77

604-530-8911

