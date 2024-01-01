Menu
Presenting the Elegant 2023 Porsche Cayenne in Black with a Black Leather Interior. Equipped with several luxurious options including: Premium Package, Surround View, Ambient Lighting, 14 Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Including Privacy Glass, Panoramic Roof System, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black, Comfort Access and much more! This 2023 Cayenne has One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims. This is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Cayenne

33,998 KM

$85,889

+ tax & licensing
Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Used
33,998KM
VIN WP1AA2AY4PDA08718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA08718
  • Mileage 33,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Ambient Lighting

Additional Features

Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
ionizer
Sport Tailpipes in Black
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
All-Season Tires for 21inch Alloy Wheels
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
Premium Package(23)
Extended Exterior Package in Black(1)
21Inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum incl. Wheel Arch Extensions in Exterior Colour

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
