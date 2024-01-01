$85,889+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$85,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBPA08718
- Mileage 33,998 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the Elegant 2023 Porsche Cayenne in Black with a Black Leather Interior. Equipped with several luxurious options including: Premium Package, Surround View, Ambient Lighting, 14 Way Power Seats with Memory Package, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Including Privacy Glass, Panoramic Roof System, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black, Comfort Access and much more! This 2023 Cayenne has One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims. This is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
604-530-8911