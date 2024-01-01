$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid
2023 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 45,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid in Carrara White Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This Hybrid Beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Surround View, Ambient Lighting, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Comfort Access, BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This Cayenne is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911