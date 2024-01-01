Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Spectacular 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid in Carrara White Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This Hybrid Beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Surround View, Ambient Lighting, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Comfort Access, BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This Cayenne is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Cayenne

45,265 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Watch This Vehicle
12046546

2023 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,265KM
VIN WP1AE2AYXPDA12003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 45,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Spectacular 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid in Carrara White Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This Hybrid Beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Surround View, Ambient Lighting, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Comfort Access, BOSE Surround Sound System and much more! This Cayenne is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 BMW X2 xDrive 28i 63,277 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Volvo XC90 T6 AWD Momentum 110,395 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Macan for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Macan 90,579 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche Cayenne