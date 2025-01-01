$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Club leather interior in truffle brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 12,410 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Adaptive Air Suspension Including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport Chrono Package Including Offroad Package, Head-Up Display, Surround View Cameras, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Front Seats, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and much more! This 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition comes Chalk with a Club Leather Interior in Truffle Brown. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
