Highly Equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Adaptive Air Suspension Including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport Chrono Package Including Offroad Package, Head-Up Display, Surround View Cameras, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Front Seats, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and much more! This 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition comes Chalk with a Club Leather Interior in Truffle Brown. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Cayenne

12,410 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition

12679569

2023 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,410KM
VIN WP1BE2AY9PDA28360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Club leather interior in truffle brown
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,410 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Adaptive Air Suspension Including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Sport Chrono Package Including Offroad Package, Head-Up Display, Surround View Cameras, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Front Seats, Lane Change Assist (LCA), LED Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and much more! This 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition comes Chalk with a Club Leather Interior in Truffle Brown. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche Cayenne