Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Plus, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Sport Chrono Package, Adaptive Cruise Control, Rear Axle Steering, Surround View Camera System, Brake Calipers in High Gloss Black, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass with Privacy Glass, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black, and Cargo Management System, and much more! This 2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS comes in Dolomite Silver Metallic with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Cayenne

53,626 KM

Details Description Features

$122,239

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

2023 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$122,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,626KM
VIN WP1AG2AYXPDA19057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
  • Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA19057
  • Mileage 53,626 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo management system

Additional Features

Surround View
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Smoking Package
Premium Package Plus
ionizer
Rear Axle Steering
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
Trailer Hitch w/out Tow Ball
BRAKE CALIPERS IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
Preparation for Exclusive Order
REAR WIPER TRIM IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$122,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche Cayenne