Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Assistance Package, Night Vision Assist, Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Surround View, 21-Inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum with Wheel Arch Extensions, Head-Up Display, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic Roof System, and Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, and much more! 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid comes in White with a Two-Tone Black/Mojave Beige Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2023 Porsche Cayenne

45,033 KM

$96,239

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

12853403

2023 Porsche Cayenne

E-Hybrid

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
45,033KM
VIN WP1AE2AY3PDA12568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Standard Interior in Black/Mojave Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA12568
  • Mileage 45,033 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Ambient Lighting

Exterior

Soft Close Doors

Additional Features

Comfort Access
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Two-Tone Leather
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Crest on Front Headrests
4-Zone Climate Control
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
Adaptive Air Suspension Incl. PASM
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Night Vision Assist
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
Premium Package(23)
PORSCHE Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black on Rear
21Inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum incl. Wheel Arch Extensions in Exterior Colour

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

