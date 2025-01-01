$96,239+ taxes & licensing
2023 Porsche Cayenne
E-Hybrid
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$96,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Standard Interior in Black/Mojave Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA12568
- Mileage 45,033 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Premium Package, Assistance Package, Night Vision Assist, Adaptive Air Suspension including PASM, Surround View, 21-Inch Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum with Wheel Arch Extensions, Head-Up Display, Lane Change Assist, Panoramic Roof System, and Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, and much more! 2023 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid comes in White with a Two-Tone Black/Mojave Beige Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
