604-530-8911
2023 Porsche Cayenne
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$164,889
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9934121
- Stock #: 16UTNA18920
- VIN: WP1AG2AY7PDA18920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA18920
- Mileage 1,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Package Plus, Assistance Package, Soft Close Doors, Sport Chrono Package, Smartphone Compartments, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black and much more! This 2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
