2023 Porsche Cayenne

1,487 KM

Details Description Features

$164,889

+ tax & licensing
$164,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

1,487KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934121
  • Stock #: 16UTNA18920
  • VIN: WP1AG2AY7PDA18920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black/Bordeaux Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA18920
  • Mileage 1,487 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package Plus, Assistance Package, Soft Close Doors, Sport Chrono Package, Smartphone Compartments, Roof Rails in High Gloss Black and much more! This 2023 Porsche Cayenne GTS is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Soft Close Doors
Sport Chrono Package
Smoking Package
Premium Package Plus
ionizer
ASSISTANCE PACKAGE
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
SMARTPHONE COMPARTMENT
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
All-Season Tires for 21inch Alloy Wheels
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN WHITE
COMPASS/SPORT CHRONO STOPWATCH DIAL IN WHITE
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS

