Welcoming this spectacular 2023 Porsche Macan GTS in, Sleek Black with Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Pkg! Featuring Premium Plus Pkg, Sport Chrono Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Devaited Leather Seat Centers and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2023 Porsche Macan

18,269 KM

$104,889

+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Macan

GTS

2023 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$104,889

+ taxes & licensing

18,269KM
Used
VIN WP1AF2A54PLB55232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA55232
  • Mileage 18,269 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this spectacular 2023 Porsche Macan GTS in, Sleek Black with Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Pkg! Featuring Premium Plus Pkg, Sport Chrono Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Devaited Leather Seat Centers and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Surround View
Premium Plus Package
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
COMPASS/SPORT CHRONO STOPWATCH DIAL IN BORDEAUX RED
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN BORDEAUX RED
Porsche Surface Coated Brakes- Calipers in Gloss Black
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
Exterior Package in Exterior Colour and High Gloss Black
Deviated Leather Seat Centers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$104,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche Macan