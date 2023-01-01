$104,889+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$104,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Pkg
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA55232
- Mileage 18,269 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this spectacular 2023 Porsche Macan GTS in, Sleek Black with Black/Bordeaux Red Lthr Pkg! Featuring Premium Plus Pkg, Sport Chrono Pkg, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Sport Seats, Lane Change Assist, Power Steering Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Devaited Leather Seat Centers and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911