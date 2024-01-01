Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Luxurious 2023 Porsche Macan in Chalk with a Black Leather Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, Seat Heating (Front and Rear), Seat Ventilation (Front), Heated Windshield, BOSE Surround Sound System, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors and much more! This vehicle is like new with Low KMS and One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Macan

8,506 KM

Details Description Features

$74,789

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche Macan

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Porsche Macan

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$74,789

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,506KM
VIN WP1AA2A59PLB00905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Standard Interior in Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UCBA00905
  • Mileage 8,506 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Luxurious 2023 Porsche Macan in Chalk with a Black Leather Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Panoramic Roof System, Seat Heating (Front and Rear), Seat Ventilation (Front), Heated Windshield, BOSE Surround Sound System, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors and much more! This vehicle is like new with Low KMS and One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Windshield

Additional Features

PREMIUM PLUS PKG
Solid Paint
Bose Surround Sound System
Panoramic Roof System
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Clear Taillights
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
DOOR HANDLES IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL FILLER CAP
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN WHITE
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
PORSCHE Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation on Rear in High Gloss Black
Sideblades Painted in Black (High-Gloss)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Porsche Macan S for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Macan S 17,343 KM $64,889 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid for sale in Langley City, BC
2020 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 46,006 KM $75,889 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche Cayenne for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Cayenne 49,640 KM $69,889 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$74,789

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche Macan