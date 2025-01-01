Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this thrilling 2023 Porsche Macan GTS, finished in striking Carrara White Metallic with a sleek Black Leather Interior Package. This high-performance SUV is equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), and Surround View. Additional highlights include a Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White, a Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber, Panoramic Roof System, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Seats (Front), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black featuring Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Adaptive Cruise Control, and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with LOW KMS! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Macan

10,645 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Porsche Macan

GTS

Watch This Vehicle
12112202

2023 Porsche Macan

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
10,645KM
VIN WP1AF2A53PLB55626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Pkg
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 10,645 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this thrilling 2023 Porsche Macan GTS, finished in striking Carrara White Metallic with a sleek Black Leather Interior Package. This high-performance SUV is equipped with the Premium Plus Package, Sport Chrono Package, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), and Surround View. Additional highlights include a Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White, a Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber, Panoramic Roof System, Heated Seats (Front and Rear), Ventilated Seats (Front), LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black featuring Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), Adaptive Cruise Control, and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with LOW KMS! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2023 Porsche Macan GTS for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Macan GTS 10,645 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 BMW 330i xDrive Sedan 34,546 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Audi Q7 55 3.0T Komfort quattro 8sp Tiptronic 47,066 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche Macan