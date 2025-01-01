$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS
2023 Porsche Macan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Lthr Interior Black w/ Deviated Stiching in Chalk
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 28,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Magnificent 2023 Porsche Macan GTS in Chalk with a Black Leather Interior and Deviated Stitching in Chalk. Equipped with Surround View, Premium Plus Package, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Sport Chrono Package, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Change Assist (LCA), and Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package. This vehicle also features a Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red for a unique interior touch along with much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with On Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911