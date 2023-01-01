$183,885+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Panamera
GTS Sport Turismo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
- Listing ID: 9687439
- Stock #: 16UTNA63012
- VIN: WP0CG2A77PL163012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour GTS interior package in Carmine Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 1,120 KM
Vehicle Description
The prolific Panamera is now available in 24 configurations and trim levels after three new Platinum models joined the North American lineup for 2022. More than ever, Panamera customers have incredible selection including three body styles, turbocharged gas-only engines and plug-in hybrid options. Output ranges from 325-690 horsepower, with prices getting well north of $200,000. For those who might prefer an all-electric sedan, Porsche has the Taycan. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package: - 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* - Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* - Assured Clean Title Guarantee* - Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership - Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
