2023 Porsche Panamera

Sale $183,885 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 1 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9687439

16UTNA63012 VIN: WP0CG2A77PL163012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Met

Interior Colour GTS interior package in Carmine Red

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 1,120 KM

Vehicle Features Interior HEAD-UP DISPLAY Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Bose Surround Sound System Soft Close Doors Storage package Lane Change Assist (LCA) Surround View Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber 4-Zone Climate Control ionizer Cupholder Covers (Front) Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass 21-Inch Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic INTERIOR TRIM IN CARBON FIBRE ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC) Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Carmine Red LED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS Heated Seats (Front and Rear)1 Vehicle Keys Painted incl. One Key Pouch in Race-Tex Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex with Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre

