Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Porsche Panamera

1,120 KM

Details Description Features

$183,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$183,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2023 Porsche Panamera

2023 Porsche Panamera

GTS Sport Turismo

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Porsche Panamera

GTS Sport Turismo

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 9687439
  2. 9687439
  3. 9687439
  4. 9687439
  5. 9687439
  6. 9687439
  7. 9687439
  8. 9687439
  9. 9687439
  10. 9687439
  11. 9687439
  12. 9687439
  13. 9687439
  14. 9687439
  15. 9687439
  16. 9687439
  17. 9687439
  18. 9687439
  19. 9687439
  20. 9687439
  21. 9687439
  22. 9687439
  23. 9687439
  24. 9687439
  25. 9687439
  26. 9687439
  27. 9687439
  28. 9687439
  29. 9687439
  30. 9687439
  31. 9687439
  32. 9687439
  33. 9687439
  34. 9687439
  35. 9687439
  36. 9687439
  37. 9687439
  38. 9687439
  39. 9687439
  40. 9687439
  41. 9687439
  42. 9687439
  43. 9687439
  44. 9687439
  45. 9687439
  46. 9687439
Contact Seller
Sale

$183,885

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,120KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9687439
  • Stock #: 16UTNA63012
  • VIN: WP0CG2A77PL163012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour GTS interior package in Carmine Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA63012
  • Mileage 1,120 KM

Vehicle Description

The prolific Panamera is now available in 24 configurations and trim levels after three new Platinum models joined the North American lineup for 2022. More than ever, Panamera customers have incredible selection including three body styles, turbocharged gas-only engines and plug-in hybrid options. Output ranges from 325-690 horsepower, with prices getting well north of $200,000. For those who might prefer an all-electric sedan, Porsche has the Taycan. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package: - 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* - Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* - Assured Clean Title Guarantee* - Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership - Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Soft Close Doors
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
4-Zone Climate Control
ionizer
Cupholder Covers (Front)
Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
21-Inch Panamera SportDesign Wheels Painted in Jet Black Metallic
INTERIOR TRIM IN CARBON FIBRE
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in Carmine Red
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
Heated Seats (Front and Rear)1
Vehicle Keys Painted incl. One Key Pouch in Race-Tex
Heated Steering Wheel in Race-Tex with Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2021 Porsche Cayenne...
 36,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Porsche Taycan ...
 47,823 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Porsche Panamer...
 2,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory