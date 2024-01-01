$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan
4S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
- Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the stunning 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S in the sophisticated Dolomite Silver Metallic, flawlessly complemented by a sleek Leather Black interior. This automotive masterpiece is not only a visual delight but also boasts an array of cutting-edge features, including the Technology Package, Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, and much more! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
