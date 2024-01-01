$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 95 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in Jet Black Metallic Paint. The interior is in Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Design Package in Carbon Fiber, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, Massage Front Seats, Storage Package and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle is BC Local, with No reported Accidents or Claim. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Porsche Centre Langley
