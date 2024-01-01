Menu
2023 Porsche Taycan

This 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in Jet Black Metallic Paint. The interior is in Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Design Package in Carbon Fiber, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, Massage Front Seats, Storage Package and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle is BC Local, with No reported Accidents or Claim. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2023 Porsche Taycan

95 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

2023 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
95KM
VIN WP0AC2Y18PSA52238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 95 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in Jet Black Metallic Paint. The interior is in Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Technology Package, Sport Design Package in Carbon Fiber, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport, Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, Massage Front Seats, Storage Package and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle is BC Local, with No reported Accidents or Claim. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche Taycan