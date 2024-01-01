Menu
This 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo comes in Jet Black Metallic, with Slate Grey Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Technology Package, Premium Package, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) with Comfort Memory, Off Road Design Package, Rear Axle Steering, Locking Wheel Bolts, Interior in Carbon Fiber, Sport Chrono Package, LED Matrix Headlights with PDLS, and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local., Pay GST only! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2023 Porsche Taycan

15,113 KM

$133,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo

2023 Porsche Taycan

4S Cross Turismo

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$133,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,113KM
VIN WP0BB2Y17PSA65148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Leather Interior in Slate Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTRA65148
  • Mileage 15,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Heated Front and Rear Seats

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Deletion of Model Designation
Locking Wheel Bolts
Rear Axle Steering i.c.w. Power Steering Plus
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
INTERIOR TRIM IN CARBON FIBRE
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
WINDOW TRIM IN GLOSS BLACK
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
Wheels Painted in Gloss Black
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Power Charge Port Cover
Porsche Electric Sport Sound
Vehicle Cable 7.5m
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
Brake Calipers in Gloss Black
21inch Cross Turismo Design Wheels
COMPASS DISPLAY ON DASHBOARD
OFF-ROAD DESIGN PACKAGE
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)
Roof Rails in Black Aluminum
Sterring Wheel Rim in Race-Tex incl. Steering Wheel Heating (i.c.w. sport chrono pkg & lthr int)
Luggage Compartment Partition Net

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$133,000

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche Taycan