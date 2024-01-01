$133,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan
4S Cross Turismo
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$133,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Leather Interior in Slate Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTRA65148
- Mileage 15,113 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S Cross Turismo comes in Jet Black Metallic, with Slate Grey Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Technology Package, Premium Package, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) with Comfort Memory, Off Road Design Package, Rear Axle Steering, Locking Wheel Bolts, Interior in Carbon Fiber, Sport Chrono Package, LED Matrix Headlights with PDLS, and numerous other premium features! This vehicle is BC Local., Pay GST only! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Vehicle Features
