$205,889+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S
2023 Porsche Taycan
Turbo S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$205,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA52238
- Mileage 100 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Luxurious 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Jet Black Metallic with a Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black. This Electric beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, Technology Package, Massage Seat Function (Front), Ventilated Front Seats, Storage Package, Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, Surround View, Remote ParkAssist including Lane Change Assist, Head-Up Display, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911