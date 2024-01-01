Menu
Welcoming this Luxurious 2023 Porsche Taycan Turbo S in Jet Black Metallic with a Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black. This Electric beauty comes equipped with Premium Package, Technology Package, Massage Seat Function (Front), Ventilated Front Seats, Storage Package, Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control, Surround View, Remote ParkAssist including Lane Change Assist, Head-Up Display, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+) and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

100 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
100KM
VIN WP0AC2Y18PSA52238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Olea Club Leather Interior in Basalt Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA52238
  • Mileage 100 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Exterior

Power Folding Exterior Mirrors

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Storage package
Surround View
Smoking Package
ionizer
Sun Visors in Leather
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Massage Seat Function (Front) Incl. Seat Ventilation (Front)
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport)
Passenger Display
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Interior Accent Package in Darksilver
Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Vehicle Cable 7.5m
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake w/ Calipers in Gloss Black
ANTI-THEFT WHEEL BOLTS
PORSCHE DESIGN SUBSECOND CLOCK
19.2 KW ON-BOARD CHARGER
SportDesign Package w/ Trims in Carbon Fibre
Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Trim in Matte Carbon Fiber
21" RS Spder Design Wheels
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Panoramic Roof with Variable Light Control
Center Console Armrest with "PORSCHE" Logo
Remote ParkAssist incl. Lane Change Assist LCA)

