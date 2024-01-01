Menu
Welcoming this Electrifying 2023 Porsche Taycan 4S in Dolomite Silver Metallic with a Black Leather Interior. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Storage Package, Sport Chrono Package, Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Surround View, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass, Front Seat Ventilation, Performance Battery Plus and much more! This Taycan has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2023 Porsche Taycan

25,669 KM

2023 Porsche Taycan

4S

12001291

2023 Porsche Taycan

4S

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
25,669KM
VIN WP0AB2Y10PSA35162

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
  • Interior Colour Standard Interior in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 25,669 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Porsche Taycan