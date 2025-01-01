$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Porsche Taycan
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carmine Red
- Interior Colour Olea Club Leather Interior in Truffle Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,212 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Stunning 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS, finished in Carmine Red with a luxurious Olea Club Leather Interior in Truffle Brown. This high-performance EV is equipped with the Technology Package, Premium Package, and Storage Package, along with the Porsche Intelligent Range Manager for enhanced efficiency. Additional highlights include Surround View, Passenger Display, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass, a BOSE® Surround Sound System, and LED Matrix Main Headlights in Glacier Ice Blue with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+). This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
