2023 RAM 3500
RAM Crew Cab 4x4 Limited Longhorn (149"" WB 6.4' Box)
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal (MET)
- Interior Colour Brown
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this powerful and refined 2023 RAM 3500 Crew Cab 4x4 Limited Longhorn, finished in a striking Granite Crystal exterior with a luxurious Brown Leather interior. This premium truck is equipped with top-tier features such as Remote Start System, Ventilated and Heated Front and Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power 8-way Adjustable Driver Seat, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Hill Start Assist, Brake Assist, 360° Surround View Camera System, complemented by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity. This RAM 3500 is a Local BC Vehicle with no reported accidents or claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
