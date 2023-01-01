Menu
2023 Tesla Model Y

4,735 KM

Details Description Features

$80,885

+ tax & licensing
$80,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Tesla Model Y

2023 Tesla Model Y

2023 Tesla Model Y

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 9844349
  2. 9844349
$80,885

+ taxes & licensing

4,735KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9844349
  • Stock #: 16UTNB93662
  • VIN: 7SAYGDEE0PF693662

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNB93662
  • Mileage 4,735 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Tesla Model Y is a BC Local Vehicle with One Previous Owner & No Accidents Reported. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Tesla Model Y Long Range

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

