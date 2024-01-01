$49,889+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Core
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$49,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UTNA07210
- Mileage 9,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core Black with a Black Cloth Interior. This beauty comes equipped with Blind spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Ignition, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
