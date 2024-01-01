Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2023 Toyota GR Corolla Core Black with a Black Cloth Interior. This beauty comes equipped with Blind spot and Lane Departure Warnings Accident Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Heated Mirrors, AM/FM Stereo, Keyless Ignition, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

9,522 KM

$49,889

+ tax & licensing
Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN JTNABAAE2PA007210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UTNA07210
  • Mileage 9,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Keyless Ignition
USB Connection
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
Wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Single zone front climate control
Hands-free entry
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
Pre & Post-collision safety system
8.0" infotainment display size
160-watt audio output

