2023 Toyota RAV4

959 KM

$74,889

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Prime XSE AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

959KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10284843
  • Stock #: 16UEBA38590
  • VIN: JTMGB3FV0PD138590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl w/ Black Roof
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UEBA38590
  • Mileage 959 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has LOW KMS, with No Reported Accidents or Claims! The 2023 RAV4 Prime XSE AWD might feature a well-equipped interior with modern technology, infotainment systems, advanced safety features, and connectivity options. This could include features like a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, advanced driver-assistance systems, and more.The RAV4 Prime XSE AWD could have unique design elements, distinguishing it from other RAV4 models. This might include exterior styling tweaks and specific badging.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

HEAD-UP DISPLAY
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Exterior

Panoramic Moonroof
Automatic High Beam

Additional Features

Power Rear Door
Apple CarPlay compatibility
Android Auto compatibility
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
Intelligent Clearance Sonar with Rear Cross Traffic Brake
5 USB Charging Ports

Email Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

