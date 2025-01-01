Menu
Account
Sign In
Highly Equipped with 6-Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission, Sport Exhaust, Toyota Supra Connect, Navigation, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charger, 12 Speaker JBL Audio System, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Active Rear Sport Differential, and Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, and much more! 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0T MT comes in Blue Stratosphere with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2023 Toyota Supra

8,121 KM

Details Description Features

$66,239

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0T MT

Watch This Vehicle
12878870

2023 Toyota Supra

GR 3.0T MT

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12878870
  2. 12878870
  3. 12878870
  4. 12878870
  5. 12878870
  6. 12878870
  7. 12878870
  8. 12878870
  9. 12878870
  10. 12878870
  11. 12878870
  12. 12878870
  13. 12878870
  14. 12878870
  15. 12878870
  16. 12878870
  17. 12878870
  18. 12878870
  19. 12878870
  20. 12878870
  21. 12878870
  22. 12878870
  23. 12878870
  24. 12878870
  25. 12878870
  26. 12878870
  27. 12878870
  28. 12878870
  29. 12878870
  30. 12878870
  31. 12878870
  32. 12878870
  33. 12878870
  34. 12878870
  35. 12878870
Contact Seller

$66,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
8,121KM
VIN WZ1DB0G01PW062016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stratosphere
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UETA62016
  • Mileage 8,121 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with 6-Speed Intelligent Manual Transmission, Sport Exhaust, Toyota Supra Connect, Navigation, Wireless Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charger, 12 Speaker JBL Audio System, Adaptive Variable Suspension, Active Rear Sport Differential, and Carbon Fibre Interior Trim, and much more! 2023 Toyota GR Supra 3.0T MT comes in Blue Stratosphere with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Performance

Sport Exhaust

Interior

Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Carbon Fibre Interior trim
Wireless Charger
Wireless Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic Emergency Braking

Seating

Driver Seat Memory System

Mechanical

Adaptive variable suspension (AVS)

Additional Features

USB Audio input
Smart key system w/push button start
Electric parking brake (EPB)
12 Speaker JBL Audio System
Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection
14-way power adjustable driver and passenger seat with power adjustable side bolsters
8.8" Touch Screen with Touchpad Rotary Control
Automatic High Beams (AHB)
Active rear sport differential
Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist (LDW w/SA)
6-speed Intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)
6-Speed intelligent Manual Transmission
Toyota Supra Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2019 Jaguar F-Type Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD (2) for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Jaguar F-Type Coupe P380 R-Dynamic AWD (2) 37,418 KM $57,239 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Buick Enclave AWD Leather for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Buick Enclave AWD Leather 97,237 KM $21,239 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2025 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe 3,453 KM $236,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2023 Toyota Supra