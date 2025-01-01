Menu
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the M Sport Package, Adaptive M Suspension, Equipment Package Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, Surround View Camera, Head-Up Display, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Emergency Braking Assist, Wireless Device Charging, and much more! 2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i comes in a Wrapped Black Exterior with a Black Perforated Veganza Upholstery Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims!

2024 BMW X2

16,449 KM

$53,239

+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW X2

xDrive28i

12551021

2024 BMW X2

xDrive28i

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$53,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,449KM
VIN WBX63GM00R5Y59581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wrapped Black
  • Interior Colour Black, Perforated Veganza Upholstery
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA59581
  • Mileage 16,449 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the M Sport Package, Adaptive M Suspension, Equipment Package Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, Surround View Camera, Head-Up Display, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Emergency Braking Assist, Wireless Device Charging, and much more! 2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i comes in a Wrapped Black Exterior with a Black Perforated Veganza Upholstery Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Sport Seats
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Wireless Device Charging

Mechanical

Adaptive M Suspension

Additional Features

M SPORT PACKAGE
Comfort Access
Black Roofliner
M Leather Steering Wheel
Emergency Braking Assist
Parking Assistant Plus
Surround View Camera
ALPINE WHITE NON-METALLIC
Wireless Android Auto/Apple Carplay
Black, Perforated Veganza Upholstery
Equipment Package Professional
10.7" infotainment display size

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$53,239

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 BMW X2