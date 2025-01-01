$53,239+ tax & licensing
2024 BMW X2
xDrive28i
2024 BMW X2
xDrive28i
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$53,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wrapped Black
- Interior Colour Black, Perforated Veganza Upholstery
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA59581
- Mileage 16,449 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the M Sport Package, Adaptive M Suspension, Equipment Package Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, Surround View Camera, Head-Up Display, Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Emergency Braking Assist, Wireless Device Charging, and much more! 2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i comes in a Wrapped Black Exterior with a Black Perforated Veganza Upholstery Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911