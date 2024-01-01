Menu
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. This vehicle has no Reported Accidents or Claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2024 Honda Civic

1,674 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

Sport Touring CVT Hatchback

2024 Honda Civic

Sport Touring CVT Hatchback

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

1,674KM
Used
VIN 19XFL1H89RE400953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Honda Civic