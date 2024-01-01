Menu
Welcoming this Magnificent 2024 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT in Atlas White with a Black Woven Cloth Trim. This Vehicle comes optioned Cruise Control, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, USB/Auxiliary Connectivity, AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System Including: 6 Speakers, 8" Display Audio, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System W/Voice Recognition, Light Tinted Glass, Back-Up Camera, Lane Follow Assist and much more. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black, Woven Cloth Seating Surfaces
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 4,607 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Magnificent 2024 Hyundai Elantra Essential IVT in Atlas White with a Black Woven Cloth Trim. This Vehicle comes optioned Cruise Control, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, USB/Auxiliary Connectivity, AM/FM/MP3/HD Audio System Including: 6 Speakers, 8" Display Audio, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System W/Voice Recognition, Light Tinted Glass, Back-Up Camera, Lane Follow Assist and much more. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

