2024 Land Rover New Range Rover
P400 SE SWB
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony w/ Ebony Semi-Aniline Int
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA03912
- Mileage 6,467 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Land Rover Range Rover P400 SE SWB in Hakuba Silver Metallic with an E bony w/ Ebony Semi-Aniline Interior Trim. This beauty comes equipped with 23inch Diamond Turned W/ Gloss Dark Grey Contrast Wheels, 24-Way Heated and Cooled, Massage Electric Front Seats with Power Recline Heated and Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Head Up Display, Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, Driver Assisted Parking Assist and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Porsche Centre Langley
