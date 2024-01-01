Menu
Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Land Rover Range Rover P400 SE SWB in Hakuba Silver Metallic with an E bony w/ Ebony Semi-Aniline Interior Trim. This beauty comes equipped with 23inch Diamond Turned W/ Gloss Dark Grey Contrast Wheels, 24-Way Heated and Cooled, Massage Electric Front Seats with Power Recline Heated and Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Head Up Display, Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, Driver Assisted Parking Assist and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 Land Rover New Range Rover

6,467 KM

$150,889

+ tax & licensing
2024 Land Rover New Range Rover

P400 SE SWB

2024 Land Rover New Range Rover

P400 SE SWB

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$150,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,467KM
VIN SALKP9FU0RA203912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Hakuba Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony w/ Ebony Semi-Aniline Int
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA03912
  • Mileage 6,467 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Land Rover Range Rover P400 SE SWB in Hakuba Silver Metallic with an E bony w/ Ebony Semi-Aniline Interior Trim. This beauty comes equipped with 23inch Diamond Turned W/ Gloss Dark Grey Contrast Wheels, 24-Way Heated and Cooled, Massage Electric Front Seats with Power Recline Heated and Ventilated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Head Up Display, Meridian 3D Surround Sound System, Driver Assisted Parking Assist and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Exterior

Metallic Paint

Additional Features

Keyless Ignition
Head up display
Front And Rear Cupholders
Black Brake Calipers
Black Contrast Roof
EBONY MORZINE HEADLINING
Shadow Exterior Pack
ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror
NATURAL BLACK BIRCH VENEER
ILLUMINATED SEAT BELT BUCKLES
Front, side, and rear view camera
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
Driver assisted parking assist
Perforated Semi-Aniline Lthr
Wheels: 23inch Diamond Turned w/ Gloss Dark Grey contrast (Style 1075)
24-way heated and cooled, massage electric front seats with power recline heated and ventilated rear seats
Meridian 3D Surround Sound System EOP (5/29/2023)
Range Rover and Range Rover Sport Hand Over Pack
Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
380 watts stereo output

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

