$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 MINI Cooper
3 Door
2024 MINI Cooper
3 Door
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Melting Silver III
- Interior Colour Carbon Black leatherette
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 20,825 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2024 MINI COOPER 3 Door in Melting Silver III with a Carbon Black Leatherette Interior. This hatchback comes highly equipped with Premier Line 2.0 (3-Door), 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Comfort Access, MINI Driving Modes, Apple CarPlay, MINI Navigation System, Sport Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Park Distance Control, and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911