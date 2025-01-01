Menu
Welcoming this Spectacular 2024 MINI COOPER 3 Door in Melting Silver III with a Carbon Black Leatherette Interior. This hatchback comes highly equipped with Premier Line 2.0 (3-Door), 6-Speed Manual Transmission, Comfort Access, MINI Driving Modes, Apple CarPlay, MINI Navigation System, Sport Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, Park Distance Control, and much more! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 MINI Cooper

20,825 KM

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

VIN WMW33DH03R2U83384

  • Exterior Colour Melting Silver III
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black leatherette
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
