2024 Porsche 718
Spyder RS Roadster
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black W/Arctic Grey, Leather Seat Trim W/Race-Tex
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24 KM
Vehicle Description
High Spec, Like New! Highly Equipped with Chrono Package, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (Pccb) In Yellow, Wheels Painted in Satin Aluminum, Auto Dimming Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor, Weissach Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Light Design Package, Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibre, Seats Belts in Racing Yellow, Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White, Door Pull Loops in Racing Yellow and much more! This 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Roadster Comes in Black with a Black w/ Arctic Grey Leather Seat Trim w/ Race-Tex Centres Interior! LOCAL, NEVER REGISTERED, NO REPORTED CLAIMS OR ACCIDENTS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
