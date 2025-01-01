Menu
High Spec, Like New! Highly Equipped with Chrono Package, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (Pccb) In Yellow, Wheels Painted in Satin Aluminum, Auto Dimming Mirrors w/ Integrated Rain Sensor, Weissach Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Light Design Package, Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibre, Seats Belts in Racing Yellow, Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White, Door Pull Loops in Racing Yellow and much more! This 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS Roadster Comes in Black with a Black w/ Arctic Grey Leather Seat Trim w/ Race-Tex Centres Interior! LOCAL, NEVER REGISTERED, NO REPORTED CLAIMS OR ACCIDENTS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 Porsche 718

24 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 718

Spyder RS Roadster

12625560

2024 Porsche 718

Spyder RS Roadster

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24KM
VIN WP0CE2A89RK240440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black W/Arctic Grey, Leather Seat Trim W/Race-Tex
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 24 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche 718