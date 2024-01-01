$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche 718 Cayman
GTS 4.0 Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
- Interior Colour Black W/Carmine Red, Leather Seat Trim W/Race-Tex
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 451 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS comes in stunning Arctic Grey. The interior is Black & Carmine Red leather with the GTS Interior Package. Highly optioned with Premium Package, 7 Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) with Memory Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Light Design Package, Lane Change Assist and numerous other premium features. This vehicle has Low KMS, BC Local. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911