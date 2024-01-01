$193,889+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
Carrera S Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$193,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black, Lthr Seat Trim W/Lthr Interior & Chalk Stit
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 16UTNA19141
- Mileage 7,833 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Incredible 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe in Black with a Black Leather Interior with Chalk Stitching. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Sport Package W/Manual Transmission, PASM Sport Suspension (Lowered 10Mm), Sport Exhaust System W/Tailpipes In High-Gloss Black, Led-Matrix Design Headlights In Black with PDLS+, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Seat Ventilation, Ambient Lighting Plus, Surround View and much more! Accessories include Indoor Car Cover and All Weather Matts! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
