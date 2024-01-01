Menu
Welcoming this Incredible 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera S Coupe in Black with a Black Leather Interior with Chalk Stitching. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Sport Package W/Manual Transmission, PASM Sport Suspension (Lowered 10Mm), Sport Exhaust System W/Tailpipes In High-Gloss Black, Led-Matrix Design Headlights In Black with PDLS+, Bose Surround Sound System, Front Seat Ventilation, Ambient Lighting Plus, Surround View and much more! Accessories include Indoor Car Cover and All Weather Matts! This Local BC Vehicle has One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

7,833 KM

$193,889

+ tax & licensing
Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$193,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
7,833KM
VIN WP0AB2A93RS219141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black, Lthr Seat Trim W/Lthr Interior & Chalk Stit
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 16UTNA19141
  • Mileage 7,833 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Power Steering Plus
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Indoor Car cover
Front Seat Ventilation
Electric folding exterior mirrors
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS+
Brake Calipers in Gloss Black
TRANSMISSION: 7-SPEED MANUAL
PORSCHE LOGO ON REAR IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
90L EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK
MODEL DESIGNATION ON REAR IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP
PREPARATION FOR ROOF TRANSPORT SYSTEM
SPORTDESIGN SIDE SKIRTS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
SPORT PACKAGE W/MANUAL TRANSMISSION
EXTERIOR MIRROR LOWER TRIM IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
PASM SPORT SUSPENSION (LOWERED 10MM)
SPORT EXHAUST SYSTEM W/TAILPIPES IN HIGH-GLOSS BLK

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2024 Porsche 911