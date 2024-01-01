Menu
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coupe in Gt Silver Metallic with a Black with GT Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Weissach Package, 90L Extended Range Fuel Tank, 20" Fr/21" Rr Gt3 RS Forged Ltwt Magnesium Wheels, Front Protective Film, Bose Surround Sound System and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 Porsche 911

1,703 KM

$499,989

+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche 911

GT3 RS Coupe

2024 Porsche 911

GT3 RS Coupe

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$499,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,703KM
VIN WP0AF2A95RS272038

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black W/Gt Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Tr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA72038
  • Mileage 1,703 KM

Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coupe in Gt Silver Metallic with a Black with GT Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Weissach Package, 90L Extended Range Fuel Tank, 20" Fr/21" Rr Gt3 RS Forged Ltwt Magnesium Wheels, Front Protective Film, Bose Surround Sound System and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Bose Surround Sound System
GT SILVER METALLIC
Weissach Package
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
90L EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK
PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES (PCCB) IN YELLOW
FRONT PROTECTIVE FILM
WHEELS: 20" FR/21" RR GT3 RS FORGED LTWT MAGNESIUM
PARKASSIST REAR

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$499,989

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche 911