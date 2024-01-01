$499,989+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 RS Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$499,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GT Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black W/Gt Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Tr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA72038
- Mileage 1,703 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Luxurious 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coupe in Gt Silver Metallic with a Black with GT Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Trim. This beauty comes equipped with Weissach Package, 90L Extended Range Fuel Tank, 20" Fr/21" Rr Gt3 RS Forged Ltwt Magnesium Wheels, Front Protective Film, Bose Surround Sound System and much more! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
+ taxes & licensing
