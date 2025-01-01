$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 Coupe with Touring Package
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 Coupe with Touring Package
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black, Exclusive Manufaktur Lthr Seat Trim W/Two-T
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 3,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this High Performance 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package, masterfully finished in Black with an Exclusive Manufaktur Leather Interior in Black and Cohiba Brown. This masterpiece is equipped with 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus for optimal support, a Front Axle Lift System for added clearance, and a 90L Extended Range Fuel Tank for uninterrupted driving pleasure. Performance-focused details include Brake Calipers in Gloss Black, Wheels Painted in Neodyme, and LED Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) for a striking presence. Additional highlights include the BOSE Surround Sound System, Ambient Lighting Plus, Chrono Package, Exclusive Design Fuel Cap, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors and More! This Manual 911 GT3 Coupe has Full PPF! This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner and No Reported Accidents or Claims! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911