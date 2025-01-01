Menu
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package

Highly Equipped with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (Pccb) In Yellow, Wheels Painted In Satin Black, Auto-Dimming Mirrors W/Integrated Rain Sensor, Bose Surround Sound System, High Gloss Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Storage Package, Chrono Package, Parkassist Rear and much more! This sleek 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package comes in White with Black, Exclusive Manufaktur Lthr Seat Trim W/Two-Tone Interior in Riveria Blue! LOCAL UNIT WITH NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGES! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 Porsche 911

1,135 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911

GT3 Coupe with Touring Package

12640449

2024 Porsche 911

GT3 Coupe with Touring Package

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,135KM
VIN WP0AC2A93RS263895

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black, Exclusive Manufaktur Lthr Seat Trim W/Two-T
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 1,135 KM

Highly Equipped with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (Pccb) In Yellow, Wheels Painted In Satin Black, Auto-Dimming Mirrors W/Integrated Rain Sensor, Bose Surround Sound System, High Gloss Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Storage Package, Chrono Package, Parkassist Rear and much more! This sleek 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe with Touring Package comes in White with Black, Exclusive Manufaktur Lthr Seat Trim W/Two-Tone Interior in Riveria Blue! LOCAL UNIT WITH NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS OR DAMAGES! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche 911