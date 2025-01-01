$331,239+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 Coupe
2024 Porsche 911
GT3 Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$331,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
- Interior Colour Black W/Gt Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Tr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA63202
- Mileage 5,426 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with a Full Body PPF Wrap, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) in Yellow, Carbon Fibre Roof, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Front Axle Lift System, LED Headlights in Black with PDLS, Exclusive Design Taillights, Bose Surround Sound System, High Gloss Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Chrono Package with Lap Trigger Preparation, and Ambient Lighting Plus! 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe comes in Arctic Grey with a Black Leather/Race-Tex Interior featuring GT Silver Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
604-530-8911