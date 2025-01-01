Menu
2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe comes in Arctic Grey with a Black Leather/Race-Tex Interior featuring GT Silver Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2024 Porsche 911

5,426 KM

$331,239

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911

GT3 Coupe

12888263

2024 Porsche 911

GT3 Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$331,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,426KM
VIN WP0AC2A91RS263202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black W/Gt Silver Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Tr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA63202
  • Mileage 5,426 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with a Full Body PPF Wrap, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB) in Yellow, Carbon Fibre Roof, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, Front Axle Lift System, LED Headlights in Black with PDLS, Exclusive Design Taillights, Bose Surround Sound System, High Gloss Carbon Fibre Interior Package, Chrono Package with Lap Trigger Preparation, and Ambient Lighting Plus! 2024 Porsche 911 GT3 Coupe comes in Arctic Grey with a Black Leather/Race-Tex Interior featuring GT Silver Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Wheels Painted in Satin Black
18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN TAILLIGHTS
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
90L EXTENDED RANGE FUEL TANK
AUTO-DIMMING MIRRORS W/INTEGRATED RAIN SENSOR
HIGH GLOSS CARBON FIBRE INTERIOR PACKAGE
EXCLUSIVE DESIGN FUEL CAP
Carbon Fibre Roof
LED HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS
PORSCHE CERAMIC COMPOSITE BRAKES (PCCB) IN YELLOW
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
PARKASSIST REAR
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN RACING YELLOW
MANUAL STEERING COLUMN CASING IN LEATHER
EXTERIOR MIRROR UPPER TRIMS IN CARBON FIBRE
BLACK LEATHER GT-SPORTS STEERING WHEEL
CHRONO PACKAGE W/LAP TRIGGER PREPARATION

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

$331,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche 911