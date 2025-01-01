Menu
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe comes in Ice Grey Metallic with a Black/Chalk Stitching Leather & Race-Tex Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2024 Porsche 911

10,718 KM

Details Description Features

$226,239

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

12903704

2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
10,718KM
VIN WP0AB2A96RS218856

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Chalk Stitching, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Trim
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA18856
  • Mileage 10,718 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with a Track Package PPF, Premium Package, Front Axle Lift System, Surround View, Aerokit, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory Package, Power Steering Plus, Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black with PDLS+, BOSE Surround Sound System, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with a Matte Carbon Fibre Trim, and much more!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Electric folding exterior mirrors
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS+
18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS W/MEMORY PACKAGE
AEROKIT
PREPARATION FOR ROOF TRANSPORT SYSTEM
INTERIOR TRIM IN MATTE CARBON FIBRE
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
ELECTRIC STEERING COLUMN CASING IN LEATHER
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN CHALK
HTD GT SPT STEERING WHL W/MATTE CARBON FIBRE TRIM

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2024 Porsche 911