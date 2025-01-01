Menu
2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet is finished in Arctic Grey with a Black Leather and Race-Tex Interior featuring Carmine Red Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2024 Porsche 911

24,902 KM

$241,239

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

12935807

2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$241,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,902KM
VIN WP0CB2A93RS245098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black/Carmine Red Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Tr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA45098
  • Mileage 24,902 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Full Body PPF, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Rear-Axle Steering, Front Axle Lift System, Premium Package, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/ Memory Package, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. PDLS+, Surround View, BOSE Surround Sound System, Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, Ambient Lighting Plus, SportDesign Side Skirts in Exterior Colour, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, and much more!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Surround View
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Smoking Package
Electric folding exterior mirrors
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
HEATED MULTIFUNCTION GT SPORT STEERING WHEEL
UNDER DOOR PUDDLE LIGHT PROJECTORS
LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS+
18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS W/MEMORY PACKAGE
SPORTDESIGN SIDE SKIRTS IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
EXTERIOR MIRROR BASE IN EXTERIOR COLOUR
REAR-AXLE STEERING
INTERIOR TRIM IN MATTE CARBON FIBRE
AMBIENT LIGHTING PLUS
CENTRAL TACHOMETER IN CARMINE RED
REAR LID GRILLE VERTICAL SLAT INLAYS IN EXT COLOUR
ELECTRIC STEERING COLUMN CASING IN LEATHER
ARCTIC GREY
Black/Carmine Red Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Trim W/Gts Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$241,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche 911