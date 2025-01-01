$241,239+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$241,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
- Interior Colour Black/Carmine Red Stitch, Leather/Race-Tex Seat Tr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA45098
- Mileage 24,902 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Full Body PPF, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Rear-Axle Steering, Front Axle Lift System, Premium Package, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus w/ Memory Package, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black incl. PDLS+, Surround View, BOSE Surround Sound System, Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel, Ambient Lighting Plus, SportDesign Side Skirts in Exterior Colour, Under Door Puddle Light Projectors, and much more! 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet is finished in Arctic Grey with a Black Leather and Race-Tex Interior featuring Carmine Red Stitching! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
