$228,239+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911
Carrera 4 GTS Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$228,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UETA18138
- Mileage 12,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Front Axle Lift System, Rear-Axle Steering, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Aerokit in High Gloss Black, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black with PDLS+, Electric Glass Sunroof, Bose Surround Sound System, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Matte Carbon Fibre Trim, Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, and much more! 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
