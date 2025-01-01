Menu
Highly Equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Front Axle Lift System, Rear-Axle Steering, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Aerokit in High Gloss Black, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black with PDLS+, Electric Glass Sunroof, Bose Surround Sound System, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Matte Carbon Fibre Trim, Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, and much more! 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it's gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

2024 Porsche 911

12,914 KM

Details Description Features

$228,239

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

12964151

2024 Porsche 911

Carrera 4 GTS Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$228,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,914KM
VIN WP0AB2A99RS218138

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM W/LEATHER INTERIOR
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA18138
  • Mileage 12,914 KM

Vehicle Description

Highly Equipped with Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), Front Axle Lift System, Rear-Axle Steering, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), Aerokit in High Gloss Black, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus with Memory, LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black with PDLS+, Electric Glass Sunroof, Bose Surround Sound System, Heated GT Sport Steering Wheel with Matte Carbon Fibre Trim, Interior Trim in Matte Carbon Fibre, and much more! 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Coupe comes in White with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC)
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Deletion of Model Designation
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
LED-MATRIX DESIGN HEADLIGHTS IN BLACK W/PDLS+
18-WAY ADAPTIVE SPORT SEATS PLUS W/MEMORY PACKAGE
REAR-AXLE STEERING
INTERIOR TRIM IN MATTE CARBON FIBRE
HTD GT SPT STEERING WHL W/MATTE CARBON FIBRE TRIM
AEROKIT IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

$228,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche 911