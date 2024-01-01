$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche Cayenne
Turbo GT Coupe AWD
2024 Porsche Cayenne
Turbo GT Coupe AWD
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PTS- Graphite Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 2,526 KM
Vehicle Description
This stunning 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Coupe AWD, comes in custom Graphite Blue Metallic Paint. The interior is Black Leather with the Deviated Stitching Package. Highly optioned with Burmester Surround Sound System, Night Vision Assist, Surround View with Active Parking Support, Porsche Inno Drive, Adaptive Cruise Control, Adaptive Sport Seats (18 Way) with Memory Package, Passenger Display and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local! It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911