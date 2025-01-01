Menu
Highly Equipped with 21" RS Spyder Design Wheels, 14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package, Premium Package Plus, Panoramic Roof System, BOSE Surround Sound, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sport Tailpipes in Dark Bronze, Surround View w/ Active Parking Support and much more! This 2024 Porsche Cayenne AWD Comes in a sleek Chalk with a Black Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2024 Porsche Cayenne

6,416 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Porsche Cayenne

AWD

12634656

2024 Porsche Cayenne

AWD

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
6,416KM
VIN WP1AA2AY8RDA13133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Standard Interior in Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 6,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2024 Porsche Cayenne